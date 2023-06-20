Letter: My boy tried to stay awake to watch his hero Rory McIlroy in the US Open

Go on Rory! It's just past midnight here in Equatorial Cork and I have just carried a small exhausted wee boy only 12 years old to bed.

He tried to stay awake. But this year the US Open golf is being played on the Pacific Coast. three extra hours of time difference. He was very annoyed. His hero Rory McIlroy is doing great. He tried to stay awake. When he was small he didn't try this hard to stay awake for Santa. That's sport. A thing we share.