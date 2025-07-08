Letter: My friend Lord Tebbit was a genuine and sincere man who helped countless victims of terrorism
I’m very deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend Lord Norman Tebbit.
I had known him personally for over 25 years due to our work with victims of terrorism through the Dockland Victims Association (DVA).
Despite his overwhelming pain caused by the IRA in the Grand Hotel in 1984, which also left his wife Margaret severely disabled, he always helped those who had been severely impacted by terrorism.
Upon request, he would always help a disabled victim to ensure they were supported and recognised.
Norman never failed to send us a Christmas card and also managed to secure a meeting in 2017 with the home secretary, Amber Rudd, in a brave attempt to secure compensation for all IRA/Libya victims.
Norman was truly a decent, genuine and sincere parliamentarian. And all at the DVA will miss him greatly as we loved him very much due to his humanity that helped countless victims of terrorism.
Jonathan Ganesh, President of the DVA and severely injured in the London Docklands IRA attack in 1996