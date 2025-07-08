Despite his overwhelming pain caused by the IRA in the Grand Hotel in 1984, which also left his wife Margaret severely disabled, Lord Tebbit always helped those who had been severely impacted by terrorism

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m very deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend Lord Norman Tebbit.

I had known him personally for over 25 years due to our work with victims of terrorism through the Dockland Victims Association (DVA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his overwhelming pain caused by the IRA in the Grand Hotel in 1984, which also left his wife Margaret severely disabled, he always helped those who had been severely impacted by terrorism.

Letters to editor

Upon request, he would always help a disabled victim to ensure they were supported and recognised.

Norman never failed to send us a Christmas card and also managed to secure a meeting in 2017 with the home secretary, Amber Rudd, in a brave attempt to secure compensation for all IRA/Libya victims.

Norman was truly a decent, genuine and sincere parliamentarian. And all at the DVA will miss him greatly as we loved him very much due to his humanity that helped countless victims of terrorism.