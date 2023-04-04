Letter: My memory as a southerner of HMS Caroline tour

Letters to editor

I welcome the imminent reopening of HMS Caroline in Alexandra Docks.

Some eight years ago when acting as Oireachtas adviser to the North South Interparliamentary Association - a little known but not least for that reason a very useful body - I asked on a visit to Belfast to visit HMS Caroline and was kindly shown around.

As an anglo-Irish historian I was intrigued by her name and found that it was shared historically by other ships of the Royal Navy.

But why the name? It was not known by my hosts but quite likely it and other Carolines built in the 19th century took the name in honour of the estranged wife of King George IV previously Princess of Wales.

Her treatment by the Prince Regent and later King made her as popular as he was unpopular. He barred her from his coronation in July 1821 but she tried with public support to make her way in in different ways from early morning. She failed and died about two weeks later enhancing public sympathy.

Belfast’s Caroline was a light cruiser acting as a fast scouting ship for the armada sailing from Scapa Flow to engage in the battle of Jutland 1916.

I was told there were southerners among her crew notably the rear gunner - Caroline’s guns were rear mounted to fight off pursuers - who if I recall right was a native of Limerick.

A little more colour narrative might encourage more visitors including from the South!