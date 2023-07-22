News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Letter: My TUI holiday was cancelled some years ago when the aircraft developed a fault so I will not fly with them again

A letter from William Morrison:
By Letters
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

With regards to the flight delays that have stranded Northern Ireland travellers, TUI sub-contract all their holiday flights from Belfast to Sunwing, a Canadian company and have done so for a number of years.

The problem with this is when something goes wrong with their aircraft there is no backup support. I had first hand experience of this when my holiday was cancelled a couple of years ago when the Sunwing aircraft developed a fault. My problem and I am sure all the people delayed by the same thing is that I booked my holiday with TUI, not Sunwing. TUI should be made to provide back-up aircraft not wait for repairs to be made, my regret is that I didn't make more noise when it happened to me. What I will ensure is that I do book any more holidays with TUI.

William Morrison, Newtownabbey

Related topics:TuiNorthern IrelandBelfastNewtownabbey