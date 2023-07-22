Letter: My TUI holiday was cancelled some years ago when the aircraft developed a fault so I will not fly with them again
With regards to the flight delays that have stranded Northern Ireland travellers, TUI sub-contract all their holiday flights from Belfast to Sunwing, a Canadian company and have done so for a number of years.
The problem with this is when something goes wrong with their aircraft there is no backup support. I had first hand experience of this when my holiday was cancelled a couple of years ago when the Sunwing aircraft developed a fault. My problem and I am sure all the people delayed by the same thing is that I booked my holiday with TUI, not Sunwing. TUI should be made to provide back-up aircraft not wait for repairs to be made, my regret is that I didn't make more noise when it happened to me. What I will ensure is that I do book any more holidays with TUI.
William Morrison, Newtownabbey