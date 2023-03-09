Letter: Nationalists are building for the future, while arrogant unionists are falling behind

Irish culture, tradition, and language, are springing up unckecked. Ulster Scots, the indigenous people, are all but ignored. Unionist politicians are helping promote the Irish language and Gaelic games

The nationalist community has come from nowhere to be the dominant force in Ulster politics.

It has done this by its commitment, and the dint of sheer hard work. The results can clearly be seen on the ground. Unionism in its indolence, and its arrogance, has clearly fallen behind.

Nationalists are building for the future, and we are sitting in the rubble of the past. We have done nothing, get nothing, and deserve nothing.

The nationalist community is on the up, on fire, and carrying their torch right into the heart of the enemy camp. The signs are everywhere, and obvious to all but the blind and the ignorant.

Irish culture, tradition, and language, are springing up unckecked. Ulster Scots, the indigenous people, are all but ignored, and we have only ourselves to blame. In failing to promote our culture, we have failed our community and our children. The malaise of apathy, and ignorance of our history and our culture has spread like a virus, invading our community, and spread to our schools.

To add to our woes we have self-appointed ‘missionaries’ who have converted to a culture of ‘Irishness’. They have gone out from us, but are not of us. Like all converts they are consumed with zeal for their faith, and spread their new ‘gospel’. With the support of unionist politicians they are promoting the Irish language and Gaelic games. Virtuous, and incandescent with light, they glow in the darkness, and preach their false message to the natives. I see them as false prophets. They are politically naïve, and need to be challenged.

I have no respect for false prophets, but I respect the nationalist community. They don’t return that respect. Their vision of a New Ireland is just a united Ireland thinly disguised, and they treat me with contempt. They too have become arrogant. Success does that. Their message claims to be inclusive, but it’s not supported by hard evidence. It amounts to unconditional surrender! I, as an Ulster Scot, have nowhere to go. I’m now a stranger in my own country.

If the Ulster Scots are going to survive on the island of Ireland, we have to adjust to a rapidly changing world. We ignore it at our peril. To do that we have to breathe new life into the dying embers of our community, and revive our culture. We have lost our soul, and have to turn back and hope we find it. If we do we’ll have to sow in the fallow ground of our past.

We now have joint rule and continue in denial. If that continues we’ll go easy into a ‘New Ireland’. And we’ll go cheap!

