Letter: Nationalists must be laughing at the unionist divisions and in-fighting

Richard Tice and Ben Habib of Reform UK and Jim Allister and Ron McDowell of TUV sign a pact. They offer no solution apart from protest and should instead get behind agreed unionist candidates in all winnable seats

I am completely fed up with Jim Allister, Jamie Bryson and the entryist Reform regarding the forthcoming Westminster elections.

All they do is spout the usual ‘NO’ to everything. They offer no solutions apart from boycott , protest and disruption and are damaging the Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their antics are going to cost unionist seats. Only DUP MPs can hold the government to account over their promise to eliminate checks on goods remaining in Northern Ireland. Alliance MPs will not do so.

Letters to editor

If the TUV are really opposed to the protocol, they should get behind agreed unionist candidates in all the winnable seats. The Ulster Unionist Party needs to stop prevaricating and putting up candidates in seats with a current small unionist majority, for example Lagan Valley.

I despair at the present divided state of unionism.

Nationalist must be laughing at the infighting, totally oblivious to the wider picture as usual.