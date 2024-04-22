Letter: Nationalists must be laughing at the unionist divisions and in-fighting
I am completely fed up with Jim Allister, Jamie Bryson and the entryist Reform regarding the forthcoming Westminster elections.
All they do is spout the usual ‘NO’ to everything. They offer no solutions apart from boycott , protest and disruption and are damaging the Union.
Their antics are going to cost unionist seats. Only DUP MPs can hold the government to account over their promise to eliminate checks on goods remaining in Northern Ireland. Alliance MPs will not do so.
If the TUV are really opposed to the protocol, they should get behind agreed unionist candidates in all the winnable seats. The Ulster Unionist Party needs to stop prevaricating and putting up candidates in seats with a current small unionist majority, for example Lagan Valley.
I despair at the present divided state of unionism.
Nationalist must be laughing at the infighting, totally oblivious to the wider picture as usual.
Frank McClintock, Lisburn