All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Letter: ​Nationalists silent on their connection to US empire and conquest

A letter from Brian John Spencer:
By Letters
Published 26th Oct 2023, 00:01 BST
A US Air Force transport plane on the runway of Shannon Airport in Co Clare. According to the Irish Examiner, in 2021 there was 'around one military flight landing per day' at the airport. It's likely these flights have increased with the wars in Ukraine and IsraelA US Air Force transport plane on the runway of Shannon Airport in Co Clare. According to the Irish Examiner, in 2021 there was 'around one military flight landing per day' at the airport. It's likely these flights have increased with the wars in Ukraine and Israel
A US Air Force transport plane on the runway of Shannon Airport in Co Clare. According to the Irish Examiner, in 2021 there was 'around one military flight landing per day' at the airport. It's likely these flights have increased with the wars in Ukraine and Israel

​If Irish nationalists in Dublin actually held the much vaunted sovereignty they reclaimed in 1916 and during their hallowed “tan war”, then in a heartbeat they could stand foursquare with Palestine and apply pressure on the US to enforce a ceasefire.

If Dublin truly held to the values of Pearse and Connolly they would say to DC: “No ceasefire, no use of Irish airspace and airports.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Shannon airport is a lynchpin in United States military strategy, allowing their air force to refuel and then move to Eastern Europe or, in recent years, Afghanistan; and now to the new arena - Israel/Palestine.

Most Popular

According to the Irish Examiner, in 2021 there was “around one military flight landing per day”. With Ukraine and Israel ablaze, we can assume that these flights have increased. This fact makes the Republic of Ireland party to the foreign policy of Washington DC.

Unionists are lambasted daily for being moist eyed nostalgics longing for distant empire and conquest; unthinking lackies who bow to London.

Unionists are asked to give up on our centuries of connection with the British because of its empire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet any unionist can turn to the other aisle and (so-called anti-colonial) nationalists stand foursquare with the modern US empire. (There are 750 US military bases in 80 countries across the world.)

I must note, I support the United States and Israel emphatically. But I can’t stomach hypocrisy from Irish nationalists.

Brian John Spencer, artist, Co Down

Related topics:PalestineIsrael