With the announcement of an Omagh bomb inquiry a number of former officers have formed a grouping under the umbrella of Military and Police Support of West Tyrone (MAPS) to represent the interests of the hundreds of officers involved in the investigation, many of whom still suffer from the trauma experienced on that day.

The Omagh Bomb Inquiry Police Support Group (Omagh PSG) will:

• Provide reassurance to colleagues who may or may not be called to the inquiry;

• Where deemed appropriate, seek legal representation for colleagues;

• Address issues relating to the health and well-being of retired and serving police officers and civilian support staff impacted by the Omagh bomb and the Omagh bomb inquiry, who may or may not be called to give evidence;

• Signpost individuals whose welfare is impacted by the inquiry to support organisations through MAPS;

• Secure adequate mental health services for the potential impact on colleagues leading up to an inquiry, during the inquiry, and after the inquiry, to ensure the best possible care for colleagues;

• Support those required to provide evidence to be treated with respect and ensure their personal security is not compromised.

To communicate with former and still serving officers may we invite them to register with us by writing to MAPS, 53 Market Street, Omagh, BT78 1EL or by sending an email to [email protected].

Although we are addressing the inquiry into Omagh, we realise that colleagues from other terrorist activity may need help - we are prepared to do so in any way we can and signpost to trusted partners.