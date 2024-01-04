Letter: Newry hospice loses credibility by facilitating IRA memorial fundraiser

Very impressed with the staff and the care provided at the Southern Area Hospice (this is a general picture of a hospice, not one of Newry)

Several years ago I visited an old friend there and was very impressed with the staff and the care provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now as a unionist/Protestant I would be very reluctant to be sent to or have any relation sent to the Hospice in Newry.

Letters to editor

I note that the hospice has said: “Many fundraising events are organised ‘in aid of’ SAH [Southern Area Hospice] and the hospice is not involved in the planning or management of those events.

"The Fergal Caraher Memorial Run is an example of one of those events.”

I can understand why they say that, but even so I do not want to make donations or give any other help with funding in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can any organisation which promotes, or at least facilitates, the promotion of events to commemorate IRA activities be considered as neutral?

Can unionist/Protestants really expect to be given the same care etc as Catholic/nationalists in the Newry Hospice?

In my eyes, the Newry Hospice has lost credibility.

Are we going to have to have Protestant and Catholic hospices?