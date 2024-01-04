Letter: Newry hospice loses credibility by facilitating IRA memorial fundraiser
I am so disappointed with the Newry Hospice's decision to be associated with an IRA commemoration (‘Hospice charity criticised for promoting fundraising event in memory of IRA man on its website,’ December 29).
Several years ago I visited an old friend there and was very impressed with the staff and the care provided.
Now as a unionist/Protestant I would be very reluctant to be sent to or have any relation sent to the Hospice in Newry.
I note that the hospice has said: “Many fundraising events are organised ‘in aid of’ SAH [Southern Area Hospice] and the hospice is not involved in the planning or management of those events.
"The Fergal Caraher Memorial Run is an example of one of those events.”
I can understand why they say that, but even so I do not want to make donations or give any other help with funding in future.
How can any organisation which promotes, or at least facilitates, the promotion of events to commemorate IRA activities be considered as neutral?
Can unionist/Protestants really expect to be given the same care etc as Catholic/nationalists in the Newry Hospice?
In my eyes, the Newry Hospice has lost credibility.
Are we going to have to have Protestant and Catholic hospices?
George Johnston, Near Greyabbey, Co Down