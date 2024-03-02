Letter: News Letter columnist Owen Polley is fearless when it comes to telling political truths
I must say that I find Owen Polley’s observations in his weekly Monday News Letter column very perceptive (Unionists should tell a positive story about the UK but be wary, February 26).
He is fearless in speaking the truth of reality, something he’s probably learned from watching the various behaviours of political actors and how they sometimes seem to change as they progress along their careers.
There is no doubt about Mr Polley’s love for this little piece of land where his boots are well placed in the clay of reality.
He has an ability to flush out how some are prone to wander off the best route and become prisoners of an unwise past.
David Barbour, Coleraine
[Owen Polley’s weekly column appears on the News Letter op-ed pages every Monday]