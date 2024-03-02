Letter: News Letter columnist Owen Polley is fearless when it comes to telling political truths

Letters to editor

He is fearless in speaking the truth of reality, something he’s probably learned from watching the various behaviours of political actors and how they sometimes seem to change as they progress along their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no doubt about Mr Polley’s love for this little piece of land where his boots are well placed in the clay of reality.

He has an ability to flush out how some are prone to wander off the best route and become prisoners of an unwise past.

David Barbour, Coleraine