Letter: News Letter punches way above its weight and deserves credit for flagging up concern about abortion

Letters to editor

The News Letter editorial (A cowardly ban by Stormont on anti-abortion protests, May 17) reminded us how smaller teams of journalists in regional newspapers hold up a much needed mirror on glaring discrepancies in national law or morals.

Shocking sizes or numbers, and other shocking observations, are inevitably necessary in reports prophetically exposing poor standards or practices.

I was reminded of this when a Scottish evangelical magazine arrived by post from a friend in the Scottish Hebrides.

It considered the situation in France where constitutional right to abortion is being written into the constitution.

Another article considered how the sexual revolution has produced stunning Scottish rates of venereal disease.

The author alleges how 1 in 350 people had a diagnosis of Chlamydia in 2022, and syphilis is at its highest rate for many decades.

The mainstream UK media habitually ignore our national abortion scandal, or the stunning present incidences of venereal disease.

The News Letter punches way above its weight and deserves credit for flagging up well merited concern about abortion.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008) loved an old Russian proverb: "A word of truth outweighs the whole world."