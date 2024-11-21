Letter: Next archbishop needs to show firm spiritual leadership based on faith, not woolly secularism

The stepping down of Justin Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury has been a long time coming, writes David Fleming

It was providential that the Archbishop of Canterbury stood down from his high office, and it has been a long time coming, given his political stances over the years amongst other liberal orientated controversies.

There are bishops who should quit their positions as this is probably the tip of the iceberg. Take, for example, Wherwell Primary School in Hampshire, where all references to Christmas in a pantomime have been removed to be more 'inclusive'.

This is a neglected child interest case which the bishop of the diocese should be speaking out about.

Letters to editor

For too long the Church of England has been obsessed with woke, including equality and diversity to name a couple of issues, with culture replacing scripture.

The next archbishop needs to show firm spiritual leadership based on faith, not woolly secularism. The essence is revival, not survival.

I worship at an independent gospel church in west Norfolk, where first we ask God, which is why we are thriving, attracting new members unlike the Anglican Communion trend.