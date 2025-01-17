Letter: NI support for communities in crisis across the globe has been inspiring
I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland for their generous support last year, on behalf of everyone at Concern Worldwide.
As communities around the world in places like Sudan, DR Congo, Syria, Gaza and Ukraine continue to face extreme challenges, we take great hope from the kindness of people in this part of the world who support Concern’s work to help those most in need.
I have been inspired by the dedication of our supporters across the country - our amazing shop volunteers, community groups, street collectors, debate students and adjudicators, school fundraisers, businesses, challenge participants and regular donors.
That commitment has enabled our teams in 25 countries across the world to provide life-saving and life-changing support to individuals and families caught up in humanitarian crises.
Jackie Trainor, Nl director, Concern Worldwide