Letter: No amount of government spin will hide corruptness of the Safeguarding the Union deal

I am writing on behalf of all 471,414 people who signed the Ulster Covenant.

These were men and women who had an understanding of the great danger of home rule.

Now we have the "home rule" of today which is the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework/Safeguarding the Union deal.

No British government spin will hide the corruptness of this deal.

Many of the unionist people of 1912 died fighting on the battlefields of Europe, they gave their all that we would be free to make choices to have liberty, most regrettably liberty has been compromised i.e. Northern Ireland now separated from the United Kingdom via hundreds of European Union laws and a border down the Irish Sea and no future Irish American money/business will compensate for that!

All I can say is this is possibly the biggest U-turn in the history of British politics after the adoption and acceptance of the destruction of the Union deal.

We need to put our trust in God now rather than mankind!