Letter: No mention of the News Letter on Irish radio review of the papers

A letter from J.T.R. McCoy:
Me thinks that I cannot be the only one who found it curious to say the least that on a review of the ‘What papers say’ on ‘Morning Ireland’ on RTE Radio 1, after the momentous event of the Windsor Framework, that your publication did not get a mention by the reviewer.
I sincerely hope that it is not because your publication is traditionally of the unionist persuasion?
J. T. R. McCoy, Law courts, Dublin