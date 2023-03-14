News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom belongs to this great association of nations, the Commonwealth

A letter from Thomas Glenny:

By Letters
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:16 GMT- 1 min read
King Charles III (centre) and Queen Consort Camilla (C-R) host the Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland (C-2ndR) and members of the Commonwealth community during the Commonwealth Day Reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Baroness Scotland noted that the commonwealth stands as a voluntary association of 56 nations spread across five continents encompassing a population of at least 2.5 billion peoples (Photo by Daniel Leal - Pool/Getty Images)

It was with disappointment that I scanned the pages of the News Letter yesterday (Monday March 13), ‘Commonwealth Day' to find no mention of this important event.

Baroness Scotland KC the General Secretary for the Commonwealth of Nations Association in her Commonwealth Day message noted the fact that the commonwealth stands as a voluntary association of 56 independent sovereign nations spread across five continents and six oceans encompassing a population of at least 2.5 billion peoples encapsulating around one third of the world population.

In conjunction as part of the wider United Kingdom Northern Ireland is part of this great association. Sadly as we see around us today on Ireland's green sod in so many ways many who do not want Northern Ireland to remain a part of the UK and thus a part of the great Commonwealth of Nations of which King Charles III is the sovereign head.

The anchor points stressed in Baroness Scotland's address were those of peace, humility and unity, see the best in the other fellow and be of good resolve to make the world a better place.

To this end may we, those who wish to stay a part of the Commonwealth of Nations, at least attempt to remain true despite the harsh and contrary buffeting winds of the present day and continue to promote its well-being.

Thomas Glenny, Portadown

