News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Letter: Northern Ireland cannot lose more precious farm land to roads

A letter from Mr V Christy:
By Letters
Published 5th Aug 2023, 08:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 08:19 BST
The Claudy-Dungiven section of the A6 on the Belfast to Londonderry road, above, was widened more than neededThe Claudy-Dungiven section of the A6 on the Belfast to Londonderry road, above, was widened more than needed
The Claudy-Dungiven section of the A6 on the Belfast to Londonderry road, above, was widened more than needed

We face record global temperatures and resulting forest fires in southern Europe and elsewhere. The ever worsening blockade of Ukrainian grain exports to starving nations in Africa and elsewhere with the prospect of one to two billion people facing serious food shortages or starvation. The Sahara desert apparently is moving northwards into southern Europe. Famine on a scale that was unthinkable until now may soon be upon us.

We in Northern Ireland have been fortunate this year with adequate rain. That can no longer be taken for granted as last year proved. There needs to be a dramatic rethink on the designs of our roads to minimise land take. eg instead of widening the existing A5 to a dual carriageway instead where possible converting it to a so-called 2 plus 1 design, in which there are two lanes in one direction and one lane in the other, with the direction of two and single sections alternating so that there are constant overtaking opportunities – as was built on the connecting route across the border on the road between Ardee to Monaghan, which works well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Claudy to Dungiven on the Belfast-Londonderry A6 they have just widened the road much more than they need to do, destroying a good land – not just the land on the road but the damaged land on each side, caused by huge embankments.

Losing 3,000 to 5,000 acres of good farmland to widen the A5 simply is not feasible nor justifiable. Nor can our farmers, agri-food industry, nor the hungry world at large afford such extravagance.

Mr V Christy, Co Londonderry

Related topics:EuropeNorthern IrelandAfrica