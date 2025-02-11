Letter: Northern Ireland health minister must take action to repeal tragic abortion law

Potential changes to Northern Ireland’s abortion laws have always attracted significant protests

I would urge the health minister to take action to bring forward legislation to Stormont to repeal the tragic abortion law that was imposed on Northern Ireland by Westminster so that Northern Ireland once again becomes a strongly pro-life country that protects and supports both lives - mother and child

It is heartbreaking to hear of 2,792 precious lives lost to abortion in Northern Ireland and the 29% increase it represents.

This is the largest increase in Northern Ireland in a single year since abortion on demand was forced on Northern Ireland by Westminster.

It is also the biggest percentage increase in abortions in any region of the UK over the last 50 years.

The figures also show a tragic 61% increase in late abortions performed on babies between 13 weeks and birth. A large number of babies with disabilities have had their lives ended by abortion.

It is a tragedy that in Northern Ireland, babies with Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot can be aborted right through to birth.