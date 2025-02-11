Letter: Northern Ireland health minister must take action to repeal tragic abortion law

A letter from Carla Lockhart:
Potential changes to Northern Ireland’s abortion laws have always attracted significant protestsplaceholder image
Potential changes to Northern Ireland’s abortion laws have always attracted significant protests
By Letters
Published 11th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

I would urge the health minister to take action to bring forward legislation to Stormont to repeal the tragic abortion law that was imposed on Northern Ireland by Westminster so that Northern Ireland once again becomes a strongly pro-life country that protects and supports both lives - mother and child

Most Popular

It is heartbreaking to hear of 2,792 precious lives lost to abortion in Northern Ireland and the 29% increase it represents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the largest increase in Northern Ireland in a single year since abortion on demand was forced on Northern Ireland by Westminster.

Letter to the editorplaceholder image
Letter to the editor

It is also the biggest percentage increase in abortions in any region of the UK over the last 50 years.

The figures also show a tragic 61% increase in late abortions performed on babies between 13 weeks and birth. A large number of babies with disabilities have had their lives ended by abortion.

It is a tragedy that in Northern Ireland, babies with Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot can be aborted right through to birth.

Carla Lockhart, DUP MP for Upper Bann

Related topics:Northern IrelandCarla LockhartDUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice