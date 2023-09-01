News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Letter: Northern Ireland police chief wanted to appease the enemies of the state

A letter from David Barbour:
By Letters
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Arlene Foster brought trouble to herself for referring to feeding Sinn Fein crocodiles. Well! Well!

Who sanctioned the disciplinary punishment of two PSNI staff but the chief constable, who wanted to appease those who are the enemies of our British state?

The refusal of the High Court to support his actions surely vindicates Jim Allister's expectations that his time as chief constable is surely up.

David Barbour, Former UUP councillor, Coleraine

Related topics:Arlene FosterNorthern IrelandJim AllisterSinn FeinPSNIUUPColeraineHigh Court