Letter: Northern Ireland police chief wanted to appease the enemies of the state
A letter from David Barbour:
By Letters
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Arlene Foster brought trouble to herself for referring to feeding Sinn Fein crocodiles. Well! Well!
Who sanctioned the disciplinary punishment of two PSNI staff but the chief constable, who wanted to appease those who are the enemies of our British state?
The refusal of the High Court to support his actions surely vindicates Jim Allister's expectations that his time as chief constable is surely up.
David Barbour, Former UUP councillor, Coleraine