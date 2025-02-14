Letter: ​Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee in House of Lords has many problems to face

The NI Scrutiny Committee is the only one in Parliament that is scrutinising EU legislation applying in Northern Ireland, as the House of Commons scrapped their version of it in the new Parliament

The new Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee of the House of Lords had its first meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Lord Alex Carlile of Berriew.

This committee's role is to consider matters related to the implementation of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and the Windsor Framework.

Lord Carlile is no stranger to Northern Ireland, having served as reviewer of terrorism legislation for many years.

This committee is the only one in Parliament that is scrutinising EU legislation applying in Northern Ireland, as the House of Commons scrapped their version of it in the new Parliament.

I am sure we will be able to work closely with the NI Assembly Democratic Scrutiny Committee as we examine all the implications of new and existing EU law and regulations as they affect Northern Ireland.

We have many problems to face. Among them is the urgent need to get an agreement with the EU on veterinary medicines.

We may also have to examine the operation of the Stormont Brake and, above all others, the potential for huge economic challenges if the EU imposes retaliatory tariffs on US goods should president Trump impose tariffs on the EU and not on the UK.

In such circumstances, US goods entering Northern Ireland could face tariffs whereas US goods going to Great Britain would not!

I am glad the committee has been established, and I feel it is not a moment too soon.