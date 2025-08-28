Kneecap have been elevated to the status of Irish cultural icons by their many supporters

There is a depth and richness of Irish culture and language that is belittled by Irish rap trio Kneecap’s provocations and profanities.

Elevated to Irish cultural icons by their many supporters from the Northern Ireland broadcasting industry, print media and from politics and the arts, Kneecap have been bestowed an enormous sense of self-entitlement which they believe allows them to say, act and do whatever they want with no repercussions.

Kneecap’s defence for their behaviour is that their performance is just entertaining and not to be taken seriously.

In fact, Kneecap would have us believe their whole act is just a joke and that Kneecap don’t mean what they say or say what they mean.

Perhaps we should take Kneecap at their word – for who with any humanity would express support for the rapists and murderers of Hamas or the anti-semitic murderers of Hezbollah who also ruthlessly murdered Private Sean Rooney of the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon.

No doubt all this will go ‘over the heads’ of the morons who elevated Kneecap to Irish cultural icon status and who will stand in solidarity with them.

Whereas Kneecap’s supporters see Kneecap’s provocations and profanities as a ‘big joke’, other people and countries take a much dimmer view.