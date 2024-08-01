Letter: Now is the time for unionist parties to have proper thought out strategies - particularly on poverty

It is time for all our pro-Union MPs to engage in national politics positively rather than join the SDLP in a continued and failed Ulster nationalist crusade, writes Johnny Andrews

Here we go again, back to the same old politics already.

All sitting NI MPs voted against the government on limiting child benefit to two children – all eight various unionists voted together along with the two SDLP MPs.

Jonathan Ashworth, a former Labour shadow cabinet member and key figure in the party's election campaign, said voting for the amendment was "a futile gesture".

Mr Ashworth told the BBC: "The government is not unsympathetic to the cause. It has announced a child poverty review. The right way to effect change is not the parliamentary games of last night, but to engage with that review."

This makes a mockery of SDLP sitting on the new government benches when on the first key economic vote they vote against the government.

For unionist MPs, the futile grandstanding makes a mockery of all the talk of the various unionist parties about making friends at Westminster.

The reputation of unionists is at an all-time low after years of broad-church copycat populist unionism and begging bowl politics. This is cross-party and cross-community Ulster nationalism - we deserve better.

Surely now is the time for unionist parties to have proper thought out strategies, particularly on poverty, and support the government's review which is so vital in tackling child poverty.

This might be a better strategy than the usual 'on the hoof' policy in order to make friends and have more influence at Westminster.

It is time for all our pro-Union MPs to engage in national politics positively rather than join the SDLP in a continued and failed Ulster nationalist crusade.

With many global challenges ahead, democracy and freedoms threatened on our doorstep, it is time for unionism to think outside the box and contribute to the Union politically and economically as we did in two world wars.

A good start might be to set off on a path to reduce subvention.