Letter: Now is the time to remember the consequences of nuclear war

A letter from: Peace & Neutrality Alliance
By Letters
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:30 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Irish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament will be holding their annual commemoration and remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Marrion Square, Dublin tomorrow (Sunday, August 6) at 1pm.

Christopher Nolan’s staggering film about J Robert Oppenheimer, the man known as “the father of the atomic bomb” is indeed worth watching, but a real-life war between two nuclear powers Russia and NATO in Ukraine continues to escalate.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) that ended the war in Ireland through negotiations.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Peace & Neutrality Alliance (PANA), inspired by the GFA, has advocated a ceasefire and negotiations in a conflict that could escalate into a nuclear war that would destroy the entire world.

In May 2023, PANA commissioned an Ipsos Omnipoll showing 87% of people in Ireland also supported a ceasefire to facilitate negotiations in the Ukraine war.

If there ever was a time to remember the consequences of a nuclear war, now is that time.

Peace & Neutrality Alliance, Dalkey

