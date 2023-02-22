Naomi Long at the Culloden Hotel last Friday, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was holding talks with Stormont leaders. The Alliance leader has said that no businesses have come to her about the European Court of Justice. But this is more than about the economy. PA Liam McBurney

The reactions to the looming agreement between the British government and the European Union have been predictable among the different political parties.

It seems that the most positive reaction from unionism was the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who on Friday seemed to think that there were positives from the prime minister, Rishi Sunak (‘DUP leader hopeful deal can be done on protocol, February 18, see link below).

As a unionist, I do hope that his reaction is not preparing the ground for any compromise or fudge over the seven tests the DUP have for any deal.

The Brexit vote was an all-UK affair. We all knew the rules before we voted. Any deal that has Northern Ireland leaving the EU on different terms from, for example, Scotland is a deal that no true unionist could ever endorse.

We have been duped already through the Belfast Agreement that was sold on the basis that our constitutional position in the UK would not change without unionist consent.

The Supreme Court has confirmed that is not the case!

I have read the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long talking about the economics and saying that no businesses have come to her about the European Court of Justice (ECJ) rule over our economy. Naomi, this is more than about the economy.

These people who believe that Northern Ireland can have the best of both worlds are deluding themselves. It has come down to the fact that we have a border in the Irish Sea and no matter what some in the agri and other all-Ireland businesses may say, this is unacceptable.

We are cut off from the rest of our country.

Now unionists are at a crossroads. Some who call themselves unionist must decide if Northern Ireland as a country is more important than bank balance?

If the answer is yes, then we all need to take our stand against the EU power grab.