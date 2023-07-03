Letter: Olive tree in a Belfast garden tells a tale of climate change for the one or two who still don't accept the science
A letter from Peter Emerson:
By Letters
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
In 1987, maybe three or four local people did not believe in human-exacerbated climate change. So, apart from campaigning on this topic, I planted an olive tree. And now, it seems, the tree is about to bear fruit.
Alas, there are still one or two who don't accept the science.
May I add that I had my first crop of passion fruit last year, and it too grows, not under glass, but outside in the sunshine.
Peter Emerson, Belfast BT14