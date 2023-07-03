News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Olive tree in a Belfast garden tells a tale of climate change for the one or two who still don't accept the science

A letter from Peter Emerson:
By Letters
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
An olive tree growing in the Belfast garden of letter-writer Peter Emerson
An olive tree growing in the Belfast garden of letter-writer Peter Emerson

In 1987, maybe three or four local people did not believe in human-exacerbated climate change. So, apart from campaigning on this topic, I planted an olive tree. And now, it seems, the tree is about to bear fruit.

Alas, there are still one or two who don't accept the science.

May I add that I had my first crop of passion fruit last year, and it too grows, not under glass, but outside in the sunshine.

Passion fruit growing in the Belfast garden of letter writer Peter Emerson
Passion fruit growing in the Belfast garden of letter writer Peter Emerson
Peter Emerson, Belfast BT14

