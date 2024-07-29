Letter: Olympics ceremony Last Supper segment threw Christian and family values out the window

Some viewers of the Olympics opening ceremony were enraged by the similarity between the famous painting 'The Last Supper' by Leonardo da Vinci (which depicts Jesus Christ surrounded by his 12 disciples), and a segment involving a self-described “proud fat lesbian” in a halo and surrounded by drag performers

I would like to address the content of the recent Olympics opening ceremony.

The ceremony featured elements that I found concerning and inappropriate. The show seemed to heavily promote a particular social and political agenda, which I personally found to be jarring.

Specifically, I was troubled by the overt messaging regarding gender and sexuality, which I believe may have been confusing or inappropriate for younger viewers.

Additionally, the portrayal of the Last Supper using drag queens seemed disrespectful to my Christian beliefs, and I wonder if such a portrayal would have been similarly accepted if it pertained to another religion.

I understand that some may view the show as colourful, progressive, and inclusive. However, based on my personal values and beliefs, I feel compelled to express my concerns regarding the content of the ceremony and would like to raise the point that Christian and family values have been completely thrown out the window and no respect was shown towards those who believe in these values.

I firmly stand by my convictions and will continue to advocate for what I believe is morally appropriate. The Olympics is about sport and it is my opinion that politics and social agendas – particularly harmful and controversial ones - should not be included in sporting programmes.

I can only hope that the commentary surrounding the sporting events remains focused on the sport and nothing else, but I won't be watching to find out.