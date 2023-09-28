Letter: On this 111th anniversary of Ulster Day, the Union is still our number one issue

Letter to the editor

​Today once again is Ulster Day, when we remember the signing of the Ulster Covenant, on September 28, 1912, that was so fundamental in the creation of Northern Ireland.

On this special all the ones, the 111th anniversary of Ulster Day for us as unionists, the number one issue is and will always be the maintenance of the Union. Once again as unionists we pledge ourselves like the signatories of the Ulster Covenant did all those years ago in words and deeds to the United Kingdom.

Unionism now has a unity of purpose and vision often lacking for many years in the past. And that is, we do not wish to be treated any longer as second class citizens in our own country by the Windsor Framework that rigorously implements a protocol of EU laws we have no say in and a customs border we did not ask for or need.

All we want is the restoration of our birth right as full and equal British citizens, nothing more, and nothing less will ever be acceptable.