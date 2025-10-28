Letter: Ongoing calls for clarity over when to call a Northern Ireland border poll are just an excuse to keep the subject in the news

A letter from Thomas Stewart:
There are only two measures the secretary of state can use to decide when a border poll will take place: election results and polling surveysplaceholder image
There are only two measures the secretary of state can use to decide when a border poll will take place: election results and polling surveys
By Letters
Published 28th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Once again there are calls, this time by the Alliance Party, for the secretary of state to clarify how he will decide when to call a border poll.

Most Popular

The answer is as obvious as the nose on their face. There are only two measures he can use: election results and polling surveys. Even then it will be a judgement call which will displease one side or the other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These so-called clarification calls result in endless circular discussions in the media and conclude nothing. They remind me of philosophers who stir a clear pool of water with their finger and then wonder why it’s muddy.

The real reason for this feigned confusion over the secretary of state’s role is that it keeps discussion of a border poll in the news which is just what republicans want.

Thomas Stewart, Belfast

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice