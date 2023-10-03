News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Letter: Ongoing need for peace in Northern Ireland is a major reason why Brexit should never have been contemplated

A letter from David Harries:
By Letters
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

I note the continuing refusal of unionist elected politicians to attend and serve in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

I recall the history of the Province over the last fifty years or so: the atrocities, the Good Friday Agreement, Brexit, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, and (latterly) the Windsor Framework.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I wonder whether unionist leaders would prefer a ‘hard’ border with the Republic of Ireland (with customs checks) to the present arrangements.

I remember that, during the UK's membership of the European Union, the Customs Union and the Single Market, all political parties supported Stormont and devolution.

Most Popular

Things worked.

It is Brexit that has created the present conflict.

The ongoing need of Northern Ireland for peace and co-operation are a major reason why Brexit should never have been contemplated or carried out.

Brexit has caused problems for the whole of the UK.

It should be reversed.

This is the issue that will not go away.

David Harries, Bridgend, South Wales

Related topics:BrexitNorthern IrelandProvinceEuropean UnionRepublic of Ireland