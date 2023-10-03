Letter: Ongoing need for peace in Northern Ireland is a major reason why Brexit should never have been contemplated

Letters to editor

I note the continuing refusal of unionist elected politicians to attend and serve in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

I recall the history of the Province over the last fifty years or so: the atrocities, the Good Friday Agreement, Brexit, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, and (latterly) the Windsor Framework.

I wonder whether unionist leaders would prefer a ‘hard’ border with the Republic of Ireland (with customs checks) to the present arrangements.

I remember that, during the UK's membership of the European Union, the Customs Union and the Single Market, all political parties supported Stormont and devolution.

Things worked.

It is Brexit that has created the present conflict.

The ongoing need of Northern Ireland for peace and co-operation are a major reason why Brexit should never have been contemplated or carried out.

Brexit has caused problems for the whole of the UK.

It should be reversed.

This is the issue that will not go away.