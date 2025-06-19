Letter: Only the utterly wicked could deliver an abortion vote like this
On Tuesday, MPs in England and Wales voted 379 to 137 to pass an amendment decriminalising abortion for women at any stage of pregnancy and protecting them from prosecution.
What kind of an utterly wicked, unconscionable bunch of people does it take to deliver this type of vote in the Parliament of our nation?
The vote comes amid ongoing concerns about the criminalisation of abortion under a 19th century law and reports of women being prosecuted despite the 1967 Abortion Act permitting terminations up to 24 weeks.
While I remain confident that, if the Lord tarries and shows abundant mercy to our nation, abortion will become viewed as the slavery issue of the 21st century - a moral blight on our history over which we will hang our heads in mortal shame.
However, the time cannot come quickly enough that this unrighteous amalgam with the blood of the innocents on their hands should suffer the same fate as many of the secondary politicians in their parties sustained at the recent local government elections and be voted out of government.
“But if ye shall still do wickedly, ye shall be consumed, both ye and your king” (1 Samuel 12:25).
“For, behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the LORD of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch” (Malachi 4:1).
Rev Ian Brown, Minister, Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church; Moderator of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster