Letter: Other politicians call for reform of the health service, then join protests against it

Letters to editor

Only a few weeks on BBC’s The View, the DUP’s Paul Givan stated it was critical to transform the health service and in order to do so, there needed to be a dedicated focus on implementation of the process.

It was therefore disappointing to see his DUP colleagues and others recently protesting against such proposals for an enhanced and modernised urgent care centre at the Ulster Hospital.

On that same edition of The View, the UUP’s Alan Chambers said while Minister, Robin Swann delivered quite a bit of transformation but unfortunately more had fallen by the wayside due to the lack of an executive. The question must then be asked as to why a UUP representative was at that same protest?

Meanwhile, Colin McGrath from the SDLP used The View to complain about the lack of political leadership needed for health transformation. And of course, an SDLP representative attended the same protest at the Ulster Hospital.

While Alliance raised concerns with the Trust on issues relating to staff, parking and communications, we firmly believe proposals for a new, multi-disciplinary, consultant-led Urgent Care Centre operating seven days a week will improve health outcomes for local people. There have been warnings the health service is facing change or collapse. Alliance knows what we want to see. Do others?