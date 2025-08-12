Letter: Our NHS is a victim of its own success and now must live with the consequences

The NHS has long been troubled by lengthy waiting lists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is our National Health Service to be dictated to by money, protocols, and policies, at the detriment of the delivery of care that was or should be a core element of the health service?

Is it the funding, protocols and policies that mean our hospital accident and emergency departments are swamped? The cutting of waiting lists, operations etc - admirable as it may be - is hampered by lack of bed availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it why post-surgery recovery care is greatly disadvantaged by the long waiting lists for essential appointments? Is it why the word ‘urgent’ has less importance and treated no differently than a normal referral? Is it why in certain areas many are discriminated against when it comes to accessing rehabilitation wards - that is, anyone under 65 years of age?

Letter to the editor

Is it the funding, policies and procedures that limit GPs within specific areas (an eight-mile radius), thus placing challenges around getting appointments? Is all this a contributory factor of why domiciliary care can’t meet demands, and nursing homes have limited bed availability?

Is this why relatives of loved ones in hospital are asked when it comes to discharge, what assets do they have, for they may have to go into a nursing home, if one can be found or if care can’t be arranged?

Could this just be a figment of my imagination, a nightmarish dream? The only probable answer is that the NHS is a victim of its own success and now must live with the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exceptional and highly skilled health care professionals, consultants, surgeons, doctors, nurses, technicians etc, who tend to our needs - planned or unexpected - will undoubtedly be overwhelmed.

I’m sure the Department of Health and the health minister, Mr Nesbitt, will be able to give greater clarification, and put my mind at ease.