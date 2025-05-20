Letter: Our politicians need to leave the past behind and be innovative to create a new inclusive Northern Ireland
Many of us living in Northern Ireland hold the opinion that our unionist politicians have been disenfranchised.
They feel they have been left powerless in the face of continued imposition of additional or updated EU rules and regulations being applied in Northern Ireland.
If our politicians cannot contest the decisions or recommend amendments to the proposed changes, what is the purpose of the Stormont Assembly?
Our politicians can no longer rely on past promises and their related legislative acts to secure our position within the United Kingdom.
We must encourage our politicians to leave the past behind and accept that they must be innovative as they use their minds to plan and create a new inclusive Northern Ireland.
L Wallace, Newtownards