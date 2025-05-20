Letter: Our politicians need to leave the past behind and be innovative to create a new inclusive Northern Ireland

A letter from L Wallace:
If our politicians cannot contest the decisions or recommend amendments to the proposed changes, what is the purpose of the Stormont Assembly?placeholder image
If our politicians cannot contest the decisions or recommend amendments to the proposed changes, what is the purpose of the Stormont Assembly?
By Letters
Published 21st May 2025, 00:00 BST

Many of us living in Northern Ireland hold the opinion that our unionist politicians have been disenfranchised.

Most Popular

They feel they have been left powerless in the face of continued imposition of additional or updated EU rules and regulations being applied in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If our politicians cannot contest the decisions or recommend amendments to the proposed changes, what is the purpose of the Stormont Assembly?

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

Our politicians can no longer rely on past promises and their related legislative acts to secure our position within the United Kingdom.

We must encourage our politicians to leave the past behind and accept that they must be innovative as they use their minds to plan and create a new inclusive Northern Ireland.

L Wallace, Newtownards

Related topics:Northern IrelandUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice