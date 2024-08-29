Letter: Owen Polley is right – former prison should be bulldozed to the ground

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:
The former H Block at the Maze prison near Lisburn has been at the centre of political controversy for over a decadeThe former H Block at the Maze prison near Lisburn has been at the centre of political controversy for over a decade
Does Minister Paul Givan really believe that a museum at the Maze would not become a shrine for republican or so-called ‘loyalist’ causes?

Even if there were to be no official commemorations permitted, which brave individual would challenge any visiting group embarking on a supposedly spontaneous celebration?

Owen Polley is right (Maze jail is reminder of terror and should be ground into dirt, August 26), every remaining vestige of the Maze/Long Kesh prison should be ground to dust so that those who support the evil deeds which necessitated its existence are starved of political oxygen.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

