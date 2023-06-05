News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Letter: Owen Polley is right - Stormont needs to realise that there is no such thing as a free meal

A letter from Ian Buchanan:
By Letters
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 06:32 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Owen Polley's opinion column in last Monday’s News Letter is a breath of fresh air (‘In any council election post-mortem, unionism should focus on the basics rather than obsess about party affiliation,’ May 28, see link below).

I especially refer to his paragraphs regarding 'populist policies' at Stormont and the free elements provided, that society appears take for granted nowadays in Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone who wants to know, knows that there is no thing as a free meal, someone somewhere has to pay. One element he does not mention is university fees, which are a fraction in NI compared to the rest of the United Kingdom. Why should this be the case? We all know that student loans will only have to be paid back over many years when a job with an adequate income is obtained.

Ian Buchanan, Dungiven

Most Popular

Owen Polley: Unionism should focus on basics rather than party affiliation

Related topics:UnionismNorthern IrelandUnited Kingdom