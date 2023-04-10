Letter: Owen Polley makes unionist objections clear, but a viable solution has to fit whole UK - not just unionists
A letter from Paul Roche:
Owen Polley's article is the first rational and informed article on the Protocol/Framework legislation from a unionist that I have seen (‘It’s farcical to ask unionists to welcome being edged out of the UK,’ April 3, see link below).
It makes unionists' objections very clear indeed. But a viable solution has to fit whole UK, not just Ulster unionists. Inflicting a trade war with the EU should not even be contemplated by political unionists
Paul Roche, Dublin