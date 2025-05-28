Letter: ​People are fed up with immigration - why doesn't Labour government get that?

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage - an opportunist who says the right things about immigration - wiped the floor with the main parties at the recent council elections in England

It is amazing how out of touch the new Labour government is with the British people and, in particular, the working class British people.

They will not admit that the main reason they and the Tories got hammered at the council elections was that the British people are fed up with illegal and legal immigration.

Every city including Belfast has been changed beyond recognition by the tens of thousands of migrants, many illegal, that have made their way to soft touch UK.

Letter to the editor

They are also fed up with what many believe is a cover up by refusing a national inquiry into the grooming gangs and the thousands of mostly white British children that were assaulted and had their lives ruined.

Jim Allister is right to remind the government that you cannot have border or national security while we have no security on the Irish border to deter illegals coming across the border to the United Kingdom.

Right across Eire the people are revolting against their country being invaded but they do not seem to have any main party who will speak up for them.

Labour wants to press on and do things quicker. What are these things?

Now Nigel Farage, who is an opportunist and says the right things about immigration, has wiped the floor with the main parties.

Many people in Northern Ireland would agree with him on immigration but I am not sure he is the great saviour of the British working class or when it comes to safeguarding the Union.

In the United Kingdom many are making a fortune through illegal immigration.

It should be revealed who is getting all this money.

It is time to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights and do what is right to those entering the UK illegally.