Letter: Petrol bomb mural doesn’t set a positive example for the children of the Bogside

Tourists flock to see the street art in the Bogside. This striking mural depicts a young boy wearing a gas mask whilst holding a petrol bomb in his right hand

The images of a child hurling a lit petrol bomb at police in the Bogside area of Londonderry two weekends ago got a lot of people talking.

Children’s Commissioner Chris Quinn described the neglectful parenting that enabled the manipulation of children in such a way as ‘child abuse’.

He’s correct - it is abuse, and it’s dangerous. Had the petrol spilled the child could have suffered life-altering injuries or worse still, died.

Letter to the editor

The child’s actions also amounted to abuse of the police officers he was attacking, as well as the elderly people living in fear nearby.

Whether assembling, lighting, or throwing a petrol bomb, the act is reckless and has the potential to cause serious harm.

It therefore puzzles me as to why petrol bombing is held up by certain sections as a noble act worthy of commemoration.

The Bogside is home to street art, with one gable wall bedecked with a house-size painting of a young boy wearing a gas mask whilst holding a petrol bomb in his right hand.

Apparently tourists flock to see and photograph this image. There’s no doubt it is striking and provokes curiosity amongst visitors.

But it’s also seen day and daily by local people, children included.

Recent events confirm this mural doesn’t set a positive example for the children of the Bogside, and after 30 years in existence it’s perhaps time it was replaced with a less violent image.

Local elected representatives could only support its removal, given their on-the-record comments in the media condemning the petrol-bombing of police a couple of hundred metres from the mural in question.