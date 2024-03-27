Letter: Placing minor order for egg-timer highlighted the damage done to local trade and my citizenship
Placing minor order was an eyeopener
I visited a local shop recently to order a new electric egg-timer.
I was told that as it had to be ordered in Britain it would take around two weeks to satisfy a separate customs regime.
We have heard rows and, in some cases, denials that this separation is so severe.
I felt that I was not being treated as a 'British subject' and whilst this is a small inconvenience compared to big orders it really came home to me the damage that has been done to local trade and my citizenship.
David Barbour, Coleraine