Letter: Placing minor order for egg-timer highlighted the damage done to local trade and my citizenship

Letters to editor

Placing minor order was an eyeopener

I visited a local shop recently to order a new electric egg-timer.

I was told that as it had to be ordered in Britain it would take around two weeks to satisfy a separate customs regime.

We have heard rows and, in some cases, denials that this separation is so severe.

I felt that I was not being treated as a 'British subject' and whilst this is a small inconvenience compared to big orders it really came home to me the damage that has been done to local trade and my citizenship.