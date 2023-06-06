News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Planned transformation of our stroke services is the best way to prevent situations like Daisy Hill

A letter from Alasdair O’Hara, of The Stroke Association:
By Letters
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The unplanned withdrawal of stroke services from Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, is extremely worrying. It has long been acknowledged that stroke services across Northern Ireland need transformed to improve outcomes for patients and create more sustainable, high-quality services. Yet, despite the Department of Health publishing an ambitious Action Plan last year to improve stroke care in Northern Ireland, we have yet to see any progress on transformation.

It is unacceptable that after waiting so long for the Action Plan, stroke patients and the stroke workforce are still waiting to see change progressed. The best way to prevent situations like what has happened at Daisy Hill is the planned transformation of our stroke services and a comprehensive and adequately resourced long-term plan for recruiting and retaining the stroke workforce.

Alasdair O’Hara, Associate Director for Northern Ireland, The Stroke Association

