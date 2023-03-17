Letter: Please show respect for UK sovereignty here, Senator Schumer, and call us by our name Northern Ireland

Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC, ahead of St Patrick's Day, on Wednesday. Michael Palmer writes: "At the dinner he referred to ‘the North’. I should not need to point out that language in politics is used in legitimisation" Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

I was watching coverage of the annual Ireland Funds dinner in Washington and heard Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refer to our part of the United Kingdom Northern Ireland as “the North”.

That the Senate Majority Leader in the United States Senate either does not know what our part of the United Kingdom is called or deliberately calls it by another term that does not recognise British sovereignty over it is most troubling and offensive to unionists like me.

It is not asking for much that US politicians – regardless of their views on the constitutional question – at least have the respect to refer to our part of the United Kingdom as Northern Ireland. I should not need to point out the importance of language in politics and how it is used in political legitimisation.

Letters to editor

US politicians should also know that Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom is also important as is its relationship with the Republic of Ireland. Often, the latter is emphasised more than the former. While unionism does need to reach out and influence, we also need to challenge as well.

Unionism is right to engage with US politicians though we must also point out to them where they are wrong. I know a lot about US history and politics though I question whether US politicians know a lot about Northern Ireland history and politics. Unionism has its story to tell and our aspirations for Northern Ireland deserve to be respected as well in accordance with the Belfast Agreement that US politicians repeatedly tell us they wish to protect.

