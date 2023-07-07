Orangemen are stopped from completing their Drumcree parade in 2022. This weekend's 25th anniversary of the parade being stopped 'is a commemoration which until the walk is completed cannot be a celebration', writes David McNarry

When despondency crept in at intervals on "the hill”, I recall as if it was yesterday Harold Gracey turning to me with a smile saying "keep er lit, David”. So well done to Portadown District Lodge LOL No 1 for doing so to this day.

The irony of comparison will not be lost on brethren – while the Belfast Agreement has been lauded and celebrated in the name of peace and reconciliation, 25 years on we in the Orange family await the reconciling of a positive resolution of the Drumcree standoff.

I commend the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (GOLI) for organising in solidarity with Portadown District the marking of this important 25th anniversary and bringing representatives of all districts to historical Drumcree tomorrow (Sunday). Many will feel that it is gut wrenching that so far not even the might of Grand Lodge persuasion has resonated with the Parades Commission in order that the turnout can accompany Portadown District in completing unfinished business.

The shame sits firmly on the shoulders of those who for years promised much but delivered nothing of substance. It is they who show no interest in reconciliation.

We owe it to the memory of the late Wor Bro Harold Gracey, District Master, and his officer team to persist in having the Drumcree deadlock broken. The 25th anniversary is a commemoration which until the walk is completed cannot be a celebration.

Drumcree is etched in Orange folklore. Minutes of GOLI meetings at the time are a record of members wrestling with and procrastinating over strengths and weaknesses of genuine dilemmas and eventually finding common ground. Salutary lessons were learnt never to be forgotten or repeated.

Others can write about the politicians, the church leaders, the government sell-out and the pernicious Parades Commission. I have only this to say about that spineless arena.

The Establishment failed Portadown District - they lied, bluffed, conspired with extreme republicanism, and are the sole reason why Orange rights are held to ransom at Drumcree. The powers that be prevailed that the brashness of Brendan McKenna and his cohorts heralded an anti-Orange victory celebrated on the Garvaghy Road.

I had plenty to say at the time, feelings overspilled, but in the end I made more friends than I lost.

I will never forget Harold and his men and their women on “the hill”.

Recollecting, as I do now, the night Comber District LOL No 15 left the town and headed for Drumcree. I recall with humility the folk on “the Hill” cheering and clapping us as we proudly marched towards the church.

“Look! It’s the Comber men,” I heard people call out. Men and women I didn’t know embraced me and said, “thanks for coming, David”.

Imagine – thanking us for coming when it was a dutiful pleasure.

The hair still stands on the back of my neck as I remember the reception. Same as it was for all who came to stand with Portadown District ... Yes, Harold, it will be “kept lit”.

