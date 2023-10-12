News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Power-sharing and preferential decision-making is the best solution for Israel

A letter from Peter Emerson:
By Letters
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
The human race might not survive if we (a) continue to fight wars, and (b) fail to involve minorities in making collective decisions.

To solve (b), we need to replace the 2,500-year-old minority-versus-majority binary vote with, at best, an electronic version of the mere 250-year-old preferential decision-making.

Then, if we do solve (b), we might also be able to stop (a).

The eventual solution for Israel will best involve Arab/Jew power-sharing; after all, at 7.2% of the MPs in the 2021 election, the Arabs deserve at least one member in any power-sharing cabinet of 14 or more ministers, as of proportional right.

Next, in debate, at least one Arab option should be allowed 'on the table', as well as the other options, of course, a maximum of one per party.

From this choice, a decision should be the option – not with the more votes, the majority - but with the most support, the highest average preference, for an average involves every voter; the methodology is inclusive, literally!

If in the future Israel should have power-sharing and preferential decision-making, then in every elected chamber in Britain and Ireland, we should have both, now!

Covid and climate change demand the same.

Peter Emerson, director, the de Borda Institute, Belfast

