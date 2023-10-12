Letter: Power-sharing and preferential decision-making is the best solution for Israel

Letters to editor

The human race might not survive if we (a) continue to fight wars, and (b) fail to involve minorities in making collective decisions.

To solve (b), we need to replace the 2,500-year-old minority-versus-majority binary vote with, at best, an electronic version of the mere 250-year-old preferential decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, if we do solve (b), we might also be able to stop (a).

The eventual solution for Israel will best involve Arab/Jew power-sharing; after all, at 7.2% of the MPs in the 2021 election, the Arabs deserve at least one member in any power-sharing cabinet of 14 or more ministers, as of proportional right.

Next, in debate, at least one Arab option should be allowed 'on the table', as well as the other options, of course, a maximum of one per party.

From this choice, a decision should be the option – not with the more votes, the majority - but with the most support, the highest average preference, for an average involves every voter; the methodology is inclusive, literally!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If in the future Israel should have power-sharing and preferential decision-making, then in every elected chamber in Britain and Ireland, we should have both, now!

Covid and climate change demand the same.