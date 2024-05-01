Letter: Powersharing has brought real democracy and relative peace to Northern Ireland
A brilliant, truthful letter this week by Louis Shawcross (Without profiteering, there would be no wars, April 30).
But I must remonstrate with letter writer Richard Ferguson’s view of what democracy or peace is (https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/letter-unionism-must-go-further-than-challenging-republicans-on-legacy-it-must-abandon-powersharing-4609656, April 30).
Surely he doesn't mean go back to the first 50 years of Northern Ireland and unionist misrule?
I do agree that the Kingsmill atrocity was everything Richard describes, i.e, innocent blood was shed and yes it was both brutal and cruel and even more, as was Bloody Sunday, Bloody Friday, the La Mon bombing, Ballymurphy massacre, McGurk’s Bar bombing and many, many more.
Does Richard not like the idea of relative peaceful coexistence in this place which is home to all of us and long may it prevail?
In 1961 as a 21-year-old man I could not get a job or house as unionist policy was no house, no vote - that was democracy unionist style.
Thankfully we now have real democracy i.e, one man/woman one vote, that is my idea of democracy.
Again, sad that Richard does not agree with powersharing.
I’d like to know what his alternative is.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge