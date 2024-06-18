Letter: Praise for Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring sacrifice of heroic Irish men and women on D-Day
I write to express my gratitude to Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring the sacrifice of Irish men and women in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
In honouring the heroic dead of Northern Ireland she honours the dead of our famous university.
One glance at the list of Trinity College dead in 1939-1945 will show at a glance the impressive number of those from the six counties, in it from famous schools such as Campbell College, Methody and Portora.
As an Englishman in Trinity College since 1968 I have long known about and long admired their contribution to peace and freedom in Europe in those terrible and tragic years.
I am proud myself to think that my friends and colleagues are in their number.
Indeed I am proud to be an English blow-in in Dublin 2, my home from 1985 to 2012.
Gerald Morgan, Dublin 2