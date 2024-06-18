Letter: Praise for Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring sacrifice of heroic Irish men and women on D-Day

A letter from Gerald Morgan:
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
By Letters
Published 19th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST

I write to express my gratitude to Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring the sacrifice of Irish men and women in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

In honouring the heroic dead of Northern Ireland she honours the dead of our famous university.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One glance at the list of Trinity College dead in 1939-1945 will show at a glance the impressive number of those from the six counties, in it from famous schools such as Campbell College, Methody and Portora.

As an Englishman in Trinity College since 1968 I have long known about and long admired their contribution to peace and freedom in Europe in those terrible and tragic years.

I am proud myself to think that my friends and colleagues are in their number.

Indeed I am proud to be an English blow-in in Dublin 2, my home from 1985 to 2012.

Gerald Morgan, Dublin 2

Related topics:Gerald MorganEnglishmanNorthern Ireland