Letter: Praise for Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring sacrifice of heroic Irish men and women on D-Day

Letters to editor

I write to express my gratitude to Emma Little-Pengelly for honouring the sacrifice of Irish men and women in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

In honouring the heroic dead of Northern Ireland she honours the dead of our famous university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One glance at the list of Trinity College dead in 1939-1945 will show at a glance the impressive number of those from the six counties, in it from famous schools such as Campbell College, Methody and Portora.

As an Englishman in Trinity College since 1968 I have long known about and long admired their contribution to peace and freedom in Europe in those terrible and tragic years.

I am proud myself to think that my friends and colleagues are in their number.

Indeed I am proud to be an English blow-in in Dublin 2, my home from 1985 to 2012.