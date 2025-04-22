Letter: Presbyterian moderator rightly recognises difference from our Roman Catholic friends
The Presbyterian moderator designate is to be congratulated on his message of sincere condolence from Irish Presbyterians to their 'Roman Catholic friends' – not brothers and sisters – following the death of their leader Pope Francis.
Dr Gribben has demonstrated that those of the reformed faith can enjoy the closest of social or familial relationships with those of different belief without compromising on the fundamental points of doctrine on which we disagree.
Sympathies are not diminished by recognising our differences.
Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry