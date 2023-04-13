Letter: President Biden flew the Irish flag in Ireland but not the UK flag in Northern Ireland

The short stay of President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland of less than a day, most of the time spent sleeping was bad enough, but he also insulted the people of Northern Ireland by failing to display the Union flag on the limousine along with the usual American flag as normal respect to the country he is visiting.

While in Northern Ireland the car only ever displayed the American flag and flag with the seal of the President of the United States. On arrival in the Republic of Ireland the President’s limousine displayed the Republic of Ireland national flag as well as the American flag as a mark of respect to the country he is visiting.