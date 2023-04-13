News you can trust since 1737
Letter: President Biden flew the Irish flag in Ireland but not the UK flag in Northern Ireland

A letter from Stevan Patterson:

By Letters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 07:07 BST
US President Joe Biden leaves Dublin Airport after flying in from Belfast. While in Northern Ireland his limousine only ever displayed the US flag, but ion arrival in the Republic of Ireland the vehicle displayed the Republic of Ireland national flag as well as the US one. Photo: Damien Storan/PA WireUS President Joe Biden leaves Dublin Airport after flying in from Belfast. While in Northern Ireland his limousine only ever displayed the US flag, but ion arrival in the Republic of Ireland the vehicle displayed the Republic of Ireland national flag as well as the US one. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Wire
The short stay of President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland of less than a day, most of the time spent sleeping was bad enough, but he also insulted the people of Northern Ireland by failing to display the Union flag on the limousine along with the usual American flag as normal respect to the country he is visiting.

While in Northern Ireland the car only ever displayed the American flag and flag with the seal of the President of the United States. On arrival in the Republic of Ireland the President’s limousine displayed the Republic of Ireland national flag as well as the American flag as a mark of respect to the country he is visiting.

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

