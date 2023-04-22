News you can trust since 1737
Letter: President Biden was welcomed at Knock despite supporting abortion on demand

A letter from Dr James Hardy:

By Letters
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr. Richard Gibbons, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland last Friday. President Biden has expressed support for 'Roe v Wade,' which guaranteed abortion on demand in America
US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with Fr. Richard Gibbons, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland last Friday. President Biden has expressed support for 'Roe v Wade,' which guaranteed abortion on demand in America

Has the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland now accepted ‘abortion' as an an 'eighth sacrament' or a new type of 'Last Rite'? What possessed senior church leaders to have a 'Roe v Wade' supporting US president welcomed at the Knock shrine in Mayo? Joe Biden unashamedly expressed support for 'Roe v Wade,' which guaranteed abortion on demand in America, in a February 2023 presidential address.

My own Church of Ireland tradition has tried to mix clan or political loyalty with spirituality. But the biblical creed does not blend with Irish nationalism or Ulster loyalism. A 12 minute Olive Tree Media film can be viewed online (see 'Karl Faase interviews Joe Turner for Jesus the Game Changer Season 2'), about a loyalist who encountered God. Set in a Belfast Church of Ireland parish, the film's opening scene has a grim loyalist mural of a hooded terrorist which might have graced a horror movie – a reminder of the past.

Are Irish bishops and archbishops prone to making immoral compromises, with the world, the flesh and the devil?

Letters to editor
Letters to editor
Dr James Hardy, Belfast BT5

