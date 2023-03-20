News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Prime minister of the United Kingdom, not just of Great Britain

A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

By Letters
Published 20th Mar 2023, 05:49 GMT- 1 min read
Hopefully it was a slip of the tongue but on Friday evening's BBC Newsline President Biden said he was looking forward to meeting "the Prime Minister of Great Britain". Given his reported keen interest in our politics, I should have thought he would be acutely aware that Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

