Letter: Professor is wrong - the constitutional position of Northern Ireland is not affected

I am afraid Professor Brian Walker is delusional when he states (‘The major achievements of 1998 should be celebrated by unionists,’ April 3, see link below) that “Unionists should enthusiastically embrace this occasion (the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement) …because the agreement has given them a solid basis for their constitutional rights.” The reality is that the Belfast Agreement is unable to prevent, and is consistent with, a border in the Irish Sea which divides us from the UK. And also no border whatsoever on the island of Ireland. If that is protecting the unionist constitutional position then with equal logic I could assert that I am not a human being but a banana.